Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Short Interest Update

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 455,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of TNK stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. 167,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,744. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $418.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

