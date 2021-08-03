Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.82). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($2.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,704,000 after buying an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after buying an additional 195,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.38. 141,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,806. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

