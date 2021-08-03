TELUS’s (T) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.62 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.28.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 197,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,774. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.67. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$22.50 and a 12-month high of C$28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The company has a market cap of C$38.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

