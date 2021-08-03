Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of TEI stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. 203,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,424. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
