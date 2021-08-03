Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.38 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $127.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.76. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.47.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

