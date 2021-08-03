Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $59.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. Terex has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,540,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,234. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 782.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 599,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,440,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 337,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after buying an additional 214,968 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

