TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Issues Earnings Results

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%.

NYSE TTI opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $397.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other TETRA Technologies news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

