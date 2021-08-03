Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after acquiring an additional 466,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,410,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,486,000 after buying an additional 586,749 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.04. 52,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,193. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $127.68 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

