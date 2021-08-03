Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $92.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.46. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

