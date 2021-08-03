TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Announces Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%.

Shares of TGTX traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,296. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

