TG Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,707 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,758% compared to the average daily volume of 122 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 23.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 28,837 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $17,535,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $551,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

