Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in July

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Thales stock opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. Thales has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

