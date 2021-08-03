The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:NTB opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.81.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $22,253,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 569,342 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.