The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carlyle have outperformed the industry over the past year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Its better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results reflected a record level of assets under management (AUM) balance and decent growth in fund management fees. Carlyle aims to double its distributable earnings in the next three years. Efforts to expand operations by entering business avenues such as insurance and capital markets might drive top-line growth. However, a persistent rise in expenses is expected to deter bottom-line growth. Its capital deployment activities seem unsustainable, given a high debt/equity ratio. Yet, given the strong liquidity position, the company is less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn.”

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

NASDAQ CG traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.01. 48,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,785. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 52.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,395,544 shares of company stock worth $104,805,640 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.