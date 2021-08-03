The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 117.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. 167,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,478,302. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

