The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $322.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $320.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.13.

EL opened at $327.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.47. The company has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $194.14 and a 1-year high of $336.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total transaction of $449,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,848.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,314 shares of company stock valued at $108,824,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

