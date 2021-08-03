The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.20). The ExOne posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

XONE stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. 2,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.97. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The ExOne by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The ExOne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth about $1,863,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

