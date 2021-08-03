The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hershey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hershey’s FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Shares of HSY opened at $178.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

