The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet lowered The LGL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 million, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $14.50.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.
