The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The LGL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 million, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.