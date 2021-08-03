The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.58.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get The Macerich alerts:

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,876,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,959,000 after purchasing an additional 865,359 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Macerich by 14.9% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049,578 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Macerich by 33.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,579,000 after buying an additional 657,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the first quarter worth approximately $29,679,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.