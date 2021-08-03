The Manitowoc (MTW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect The Manitowoc to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. On average, analysts expect The Manitowoc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
The Manitowoc stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.84. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $793.46 million, a PE ratio of -54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.