The Marcus (MCS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect The Marcus to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. On average, analysts expect The Marcus to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Shares of MCS opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75. The Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

MCS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.