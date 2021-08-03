The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

MOS stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 240,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29. The Mosaic has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on MOS shares. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

