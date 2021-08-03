The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock valued at $144,265,995. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

