The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,013 shares of company stock worth $51,933,494. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

Shares of SHW opened at $291.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $213.63 and a twelve month high of $293.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

