The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $330.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Sherwin-Williams traded as high as $293.13 and last traded at $291.55, with a volume of 10335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.03.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,013 shares of company stock worth $51,933,494 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $1,177,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 48,512 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,205.8% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 511,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,287,000 after purchasing an additional 340,481 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

