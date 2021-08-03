The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $213.63 and a 12-month high of $296.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.13.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.39.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

