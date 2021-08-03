The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.22).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,699.50 ($22.20) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -30.33. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,168.50 ($15.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,876.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

In related news, insider Clare Chapman bought 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

