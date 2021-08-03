The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

WMB opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

