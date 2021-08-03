Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s 8th Largest Position

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.95.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,340 shares of company stock worth $26,488,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $536.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,140. The stock has a market cap of $210.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $494.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $544.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

