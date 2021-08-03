Thermon Group (THR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $73.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.81 million. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. 79,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,802. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15. Thermon Group has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $552.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

