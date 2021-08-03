TheStreet Downgrades Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) to C

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of MOG.B stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. Moog has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $707.35 million for the quarter.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

