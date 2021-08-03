TheStreet Lowers Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORC. Jonestrading reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

