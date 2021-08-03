Tiaa Fsb Acquires 552,157 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 7.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.66% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,221,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

IEMG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.76. 234,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,973,619. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.92. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

