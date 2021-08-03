Tiaa Fsb Has $83.57 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,003 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $83,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,989. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $207.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.