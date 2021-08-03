Tiaa Fsb Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.78. 262,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,506. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $204.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

