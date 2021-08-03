Tiaa Fsb Sells 200,226 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,824,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $670,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,093. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $242.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

