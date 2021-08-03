Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,256 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $33,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.90. 467,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,026,071. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $352.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock valued at $144,265,995 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

