Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,400 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 555,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,504. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $464.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

