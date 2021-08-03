Tivity Health (TVTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Tivity Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.490-1.560 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. On average, analysts expect Tivity Health to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

