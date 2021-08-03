TOP Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, TOP has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. TOP has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and $1.58 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00061848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.39 or 0.00801343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00093590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042073 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

