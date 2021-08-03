Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Cormark

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.31.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE TOU opened at C$34.06 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$13.28 and a 52 week high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.84. The stock has a market cap of C$10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,140,504.24.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.