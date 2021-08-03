Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 13,839 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,151% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,106 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in NCR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 3.2% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in NCR by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $1,392,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NCR opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. NCR has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

