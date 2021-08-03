Trane Technologies (TT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.77.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.