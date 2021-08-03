Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.66. 214,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.32. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

