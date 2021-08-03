Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,459 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 59,936 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 47,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,836 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $36.42. 502,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,569,236. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

