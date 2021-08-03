Transform Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $26.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,304.97. 65,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,079. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,461.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

