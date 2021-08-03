Transform Wealth LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $467,729,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.41. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.