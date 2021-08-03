Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 10,433 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 18.5% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.3% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,343,620 shares of company stock worth $790,711,773. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.05. 386,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,338,002. The firm has a market cap of $989.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.49. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

