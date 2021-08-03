Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 7,130 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $390.92. 6,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,535. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.76. The company has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

